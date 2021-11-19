The Armenian Ministry of Defense says that according to its updated information the latest Azerbaijani attack claimed the lives of 6 Armenian troops.

November 19, 2021, 10:43 MOD: According to current data Armenia has 6 military casualties as result of the recent attack by Azerbaijan

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: The fallen troops are Senior Lieutenant Taron Sahakyan (born 1990), Junior Sergeant Meruzhan Harutyunyan (born 1991), Private Gurgen Sargsyan (born 1990), Junior Sergeant Artur Martirosyan (born 1998) and Private Davit Amiryan (born 1980). The body of another killed soldier is still undergoing the identification process.

Intensive work continues, with the mediation and participation of the Russian side, to return the captives and to find the missing as a result of the aforesaid battles.

As of 10am on Friday, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is monitored by the Armenian armed forces.