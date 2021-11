US Congresswoman Katherine Clark urged Azerbaijan to respect Armenia’s sovereignty.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: “I stand with the people of Armenia who have suffered another unprovoked attack. Azerbaijan must acknowledge and respect Armenian sovereignty. I condemn this latest act of aggression and urge the government to adhere to last year's peace deal”, she said on Twitter.