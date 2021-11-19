The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying as fake news the newspaper report claiming that during the November 16 Azerbaijani attack, the military with higher ranks than a major were not allowed to go up to the hotspots of the operations.
Armenia MOD dismisses reports about not allowing officers with higher rank than major to go up to combat positions
STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: ”This report has nothing to do with reality. We once again strongly call to refrain from spreading fake news,” the Ministry of Defense said.