The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying as fake news the newspaper report claiming that during the November 16 Azerbaijani attack, the military with higher ranks than a major were not allowed to go up to the hotspots of the operations.

November 19, 2021, 10:28 Armenia MOD dismisses reports about not allowing officers with higher rank than major to go up to combat positions

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: ”This report has nothing to do with reality. We once again strongly call to refrain from spreading fake news,” the Ministry of Defense said.