Sergey Lavrov, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to discuss assistance to resolve situation in Artsakh

During talks with Swedish Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde in Moscow on Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will discuss the assistance aimed at resolving the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), news.am informs, citing the Russian foreign ministry.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: They are expected to discuss the OSCE assistance in resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh and Transnistria conflicts, as well as this organization’s mediation in the Geneva talks on security and stability in the Transcaucasia.