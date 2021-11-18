Two Armenian citizens among evacuees from Afghanistan

The Armenian Foreign Ministry says it has preliminary information suggesting that there are two Armenian citizens in Afghanistan.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: “This is preliminary information,” foreign ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan told ARMENPRESS.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson was asked to elaborate when the Russian government announced that its military planes are en route to Afghanistan to evacuate citizens of Russia and other CSTO countries, including Armenia.