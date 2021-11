OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde today had a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov.

November 18, 2021, 17:18 OSCE Chairperson-in-Office has telephone conversation with Jeyhun Bayramov

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Good conversation today with FM of Azerbaijan on recent developments in the region. Called for continued de-escalation. Reiterated support for process through Minsk Group Co-Chairs and my Personal Representative,” Linde tweeted.