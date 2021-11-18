The Taliban radical militant group is ready to pay a new visit to Russia, if it receives an invitation, Taliban Spokesman, Deputy Information and Culture Minister in the interim Afghan government Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters on Thursday, Tass informs.

November 18, 2021, 16:21 Taliban ready to pay new visit to Russia, should invitation be received

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: "As you know, our delegation visited Russia recently. And, undoubtedly, if we receive a new invitation, we will respond to it and will pay a visit," the spokesman said, replying to a question from TASS.

The Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) launched a large-scale offensive to seize control of Afghanistan after the United States declared its intention in the spring of this year to withdraw its troops from the country.

On August 15, the Taliban entered Kabul without encountering any resistance while Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country. The Taliban declared on September 6 that they had established control of the entire Afghan territory and on September 7 they announced an interim government in Afghanistan that has not been recognized by any country so far.

On October 18, a delegation of the Taliban’s interim government led by Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi paid a visit to the Russian capital to participate in the 3rd meeting on Afghanistan in the Moscow format.