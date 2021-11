Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived in Yerevan Thursday on a working visit until Friday.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: In the Armenian capital, Mishustin will attend the meeting of the intergovernmental council of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU).

The current issues of deepening integration within the framework of the EEU are on the agenda of this meeting, the press service of the Russian government says in a statement, news.am informs.