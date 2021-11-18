A partner of Turkey’s ruling party, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party Develt Bahceli has gifted President Erdogan a map of the Turkic World, news.am informs.

November 18, 2021, 16:58 Turkish Nationalist Movement Party gifts Erdogan a map of Turkic World, with a part of Russia 'seized'

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Bahceli shared on his Twitter blog a photo of him gifting the President of Turkey a map of the Turkic World that he had personally drawn, showing a major part of the Russian Federation in the color of ‘the Turkic World’.

This has sparked great reactions in the Russian Federation where the Russians have viewed this as ‘a message’ to the Russian Federation.