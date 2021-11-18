A state of emergency has been declared in the Canadian western province of British Columbia after a major storm cut road and rail links in the region, BBC News reports.

November 18, 2021, 12:54 State of emergency declared in Canadian province amid major storm

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Canadian Armed Forces are being deployed to help thousands of stranded residents who have been trapped since the storm hit overnight on Sunday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged assistance during a visit to Washington DC and said troops would help rebuild.

One woman was killed in a landslide, and two people are missing.

Thousands remain evacuated after an "atmospheric river" - a long strip of moisture in the air that transports water from tropical areas towards the poles - dumped the region's monthly rainfall average in 24 hours.

Officials in the region have attributed the natural disaster to the effects of climate change.