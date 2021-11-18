Within the framework of the investment program, the construction works of a multifunctional building continue on V. Mamikonyan Street in the capital.

November 18, 2021, 12:13 Construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Mamikonyan Street continues

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Martha Danielyan, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh, informed "Artsakhpress".

She noted that the residential building will have two 16-17 story buildings. It will have a parking lot designed for 50 cars. The building will have 171 apartments, of which 12 one-room, 93 two-room , 40 three-room - 40 and 26 -four-room.

4 elevators will be installed. The construction is carried out by" Kapavor "LLC". The construction of the apartment building is planned to be completed by April 2024.