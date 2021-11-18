Armenia elected member of UNESCO Executive Board

For the first time since its accession to UNESCO in 1992, Armenia has been elected to UNESCO Executive Board for 2021-2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: The respective candidacies of Armenia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan were nominated—at the 41st session of the UNESCO General Conference—for the three vacancies in the UNESCO Executive Board elections to the regional group comprising Eastern European countries.

Armenia captured the first place with 146 votes as a result of the closed voting and was elected member of the Board.

