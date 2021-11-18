World oil prices are still falling Thursday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this, news.am informs.

November 18, 2021, 12:58 World oil prices still dropping

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Accordingly, the WTI crude oil futures for January went down by 0.66 percent to $77.03 a barrel.

And the Brent crude oil futures for January supplies fell by 0.39 percent to $79.97 a barrel.