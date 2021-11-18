Armenian Defense Ministry releases name of killed soldier, whose body was transported from Baku

On November 18, the Defense Ministry of Armenia released the name of the soldier who was killed during the November 16 Azerbaijani attack and whose body was transported from Baku to Yerevan through the Russian mediation late last night, Panorama.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: The soldier was identified as Senior Lieutenant Taron Sahakyan, born in 1990. The transfer of the soldier’s body was mediated by Deputy Commander of the Southern Military District of Russia, Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov.

Efforts to find the missing soldiers, as well as to get back the captives continue, the ministry said, promising to provide further updates.