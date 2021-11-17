Tension persists in Nagorno Karabakh, says CSTO chief

Tension persists at the contact line of the Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in Nagorno Karabakh, despite measures that are being taken, Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas said at the ninth meeting of CIS security council chiefs in Moscow on November 17, reports TASS.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The trilateral agreement reached by Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on November 9, 2020, made it possible to halt the bloodshed in Nagorno Karabakh, he said.

“However, despite the steps that are being taken, tension still persists at the contact line of the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides”, Zas said.