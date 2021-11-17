Stabilization of Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation requires implementation of trilateral agreements, says Russia

Russia will continue the mediation efforts to settle the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “In any case we think that the only way for the stabilization of the situation is the implementation of the trilateral agreements. And we think that all countries must first of all follow their commitments, which will become a guarantee for non-repetition of such incidents”, Peskov said.