"Hub Artsakh" and "Impact Hub Yerevan" will conduct an 8-month “Artsakh Entrepreneurship Incubation” program, which aims to support Artsakh young entrepreneurs who want to contribute to the development of Artsakh through innovative solutions.

November 17, 2021, 15:14 Artsakh Entrepreneurship Incubation Program to be launched

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The executive director of the "Hub Artsakh" Shushan Keshishyan told “Artsakhpress”.

"The overall goals of the program are to strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem of Artsakh, to promote the process of revealing innovative solutions to post-war problems in Artsakh. And the special goal is to implement our first Entrepreneurship Development Program, which will support 12-15 entrepreneurs and startups to develop and implement their ideas of social innovation, will connect Artsakh entrepreneurs with national and international entrepreneurs, mentors, philanthropist-investors, and will raise public awareness about entrepreneurs in Artsakh.

The development program will enable participants to use the unique ecosystems of "Hub Artsakh" and "Impact Hub Yerevan", including mentoring in the preferred field by entrepreneurs and professionals (each participant, group will have an individual mentor), membership of "Hub Artsakh", as well as an opportunity to work at Impact Hub Yerevan three days a month. It enables to exchange experience and knowledge, as well as to establish professional connections through events organized with a creative, innovative community," Sh. Keshishyan said.

She noted that the training program for socially impacted startups includes trainings and workshops on various topics.

Those wishing to participate in the Artsakh Entrepreneurship Development Program go the link given.