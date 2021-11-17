Kremlin: All parties’ consent is necessary for contact between Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders

The consent of all parties is needed for a contact between the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan—Vladimir Putin, Nikol Pashinyan, and Ilham Aliyev, as news.am informs, Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian president said.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Undoubtedly, at some stage those contacts will be necessary. But the consent and readiness of the three parties is needed to make those contacts possible," Peskov added.