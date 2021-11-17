The enemy has up to 70 killed and wounded servicemen. The situation is relatively stable

As of 10:00 on November 17, the situation in the eastern border zone of the Republic of Armenia, where the Armenian positions were attacked by the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces the previous day, is relatively stable, the ceasefire agreement is generally observed the Ministry of Defense reports.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: As a result of the November 16 hostilities, the Azerbaijani military suffered up to 70 casualties of personnel, including both killed and wounded troops, as well as significant materiel losses, namely 4 BTR armored personnel carriers, 1 Sandcat vehicle and 5 other automobile vehicles (Kamaz, Ural, UAZ).

1 Armenian soldier was killed in action and 13 others were taken captive by the Azerbaijani military. Another 24 Armenian troops are missing-in-action after contact with them was lost during combat.

“Intensive works are underway to find the servicemen. Two military positions have gone under adversary control. Russian-mediated negotiations are ongoing over resolving the situation and returning the captured Armenian servicemen.”