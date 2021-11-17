Canada FM calls Armenia, Azerbaijan for de-escalation of situation

Canada is deeply concerned by the recent Armenia-Azerbaijan border clash, which resulted in the deaths of Armenian troops. Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly noted this on Twitter.

“Our thoughts are w/ the victims’ families, loved ones & the community. We call for de-escalation so that a peaceful solution to the conflict may be found,” Joly added.