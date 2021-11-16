The residents of the community of Vaghuhas in Martakert region continue to build their future in the homeland after the war, trying to find ways to solve existing problems.

"Read and play in Vaghuhas." Community development programs launched

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The programs of reopening the library and building a playground are aimed at the development of intra-community life.

“Artsakhpress” interviewed Nara Sargsyan, the author of the "Read and Play in Vaghuhas" project, Vaghuhas school teacher.

"The program has been launched on November 9. The main goal of this program is to encourage reading from an early age, to promote education and social communication of citizens, as a result of which we will have an educated and intelligent modern society, a mental entertainment center and a more comfortable environment for readers. Community libraries should be established by local governments, but since there is no library in the community, we decided to call the library we created a community library with permission from the local government.

The world is changing rapidly, and the environment chosen for reading should be interesting for younger generation. One of the methods we decided to choose is community reading, which will unite students around it," said N. Sargsyan.

According to her, 650 out of 700 residents of the community are potential visitors of the library.

“Acquiring books was one of the most important tasks to have a community library. We have already collected more than 700 books. Every day we receive calls and letters from different people. We expect the willingness and support of kind people, "she said, expressing hope that modern writers will also want to donate their books to the Vaghuhas community library.

The people of Vaghuhas have also organized a fundraiser for the implementation of the initiative.