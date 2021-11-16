As of 4 p.m. the situation in the eastern direction of Armenia’s border remains extremely tense.

November 16, 2021, 16:53 Armenian military reports casualties, two positions lost

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenian military said it suffered casualties and lost two positions during the Azerbaijani attacks in the eastern border.

“As a result of the battles which started as a result of the Azerbaijani armed forces’ attack on Armenian positions there are killed and wounded [servicemen] on the Armenian side, and information on the casualties are still being checked, and the loss of two combat positions is also confirmed,” the Ministry of Defense said.

The units of the Armenian Armed Forces made the adversary suffer great losses of armored vehicles and manpower with their adequate actions. The battles continue, and the intensity hasn’t weakened.