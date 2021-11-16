Along with the attack launched today, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan are also leading a large-scale disinformation campaign, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

November 16, 2021, 16:19 Azerbaijan spreads disinformation attempting to blame Armenia for provocation, Ministry of Defense

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Particularly, today at midday, before launching the attack the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense issued a statement falsely claiming that Armenian military units opened fire simultaneously in several directions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on November 15 and 16. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense is further claiming that the Armenian military units are carrying out operations in the direction of Tavush. The mentioned reports are false,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

The Armenian Ministry of Defense said that the goal of the Azeri disinformation is to blame the Armenian side for the large-scale provocation. Nevertheless, it is more than clear that Azerbaijan is the one that launched the attack by striking Armenian military posts through the use of artillery and armored vehicles.