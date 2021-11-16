Armenian MFA: Armenia, in accordance with the UN Charter, has the right by all means to reflect the use of force by Azerbaijan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia issued a statement over the current tense situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border caused by the Azerbaijani aggression.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The statement says:

“The Azerbaijani armed forces launched an attack at the eastern direction of Armenia’s border and invaded into the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia. The offensive actions of the Azerbaijani side led to human losses. This latest attack is the continuation of the consistent policy of the Azerbaijani side to occupy the territories of Armenia, which started this year from May 12 with the incursion of Azerbaijani armed forces into Syunik and Gegharkunik provinces.

By these actions, Azerbaijan also violates the tripartite statement of November 9, since the Azerbaijani side is committing attacks against the Republic of Armenia from the territories that have passed to the Azerbaijani side as a result of the implementation of this statement.

The Republic of Armenia, in accordance with the UN Charter, has the right by all means to reflect the use of force against its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

We call on the international community and our international partners - Russia, the CSTO, the co-chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group and the co-chairing countries to respond clearly to these actions, undermining regional peace and security, and to take effective steps towards their prevention and the unconditional and complete withdrawal of Azerbaijani armed forces from the territory Republic of Armenia.