As of 2pm Tuesday, the situation at the eastern direction of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border remains tense, the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia reported.

November 16, 2021, 15:20 Armenia MOD: Situation at eastern part of border with Azerbaijan remains tense

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Localized battles are taking place during which the adversary is using artillery, armored equipment and various caliber firearms. The Armenian side is carrying out adequate actions. The situation is under the control of the Armenian Armed Forces,” the Ministry of Defense said.

Earlier on November 16, the Ministry of Defense said that Armenian positions in the eastern direction came under Azerbaijani attack.