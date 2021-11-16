Fundraiser entitled

On November 16, a meeting-discussion with media representatives was organized at the "High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center" Foundation.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" reports, during the meeting, issues related to the Fund's activities, implemented and ongoing programs, the telethon to be held in Artsakh for the first time on December 10, and the Fund's further activities were discussed.

Hakob Avanesyan, the Assistant of Director General of the Center for High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center, made an opening speech, noting that the primary principle of the Foundation's activity is transparency.

"In order to ensure transparency, the "High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center" Foundation has created an online platform uniting all Armenians - ahimnadram.com.

The platform ensures the effectiveness and trust of the investor-fund-beneficiary relationship. Since the people of Artsakh, living in their homeland, know the existing problems better, we can immediately carry out “a local injection”, that is, the potential investor sees the programs presented by our compatriots," said H. Avanesyan.

According to Emma Petrosyan, Head of the Foundation's Diaspora and International Relations Department, the "High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center" Foundation aimed at resolving Artsakh's post-war problems, with the aim of restoring Artsakh's socio-economic status and helping displaced Artsakh people to build their future, involving them in various realistic and innovative programs aimed at the development of Artsakh.

Bella Sargsyan, the head of the Strategic Planning Department of the Charitable Investment Programs, presented one of the Fund's activities: the Startups and Business Project Support Program, the program acceptance procedure and the programs already posted and available on the website, which will be funded through fundraising.

It should be noted that on the initiative of the "High Technologies and Strategic Planning Center" Foundation, a telethon will be held in Artsakh for the first time on December 10 this year, during which all the money raised will be directed to the development and upgrading of Artsakh.