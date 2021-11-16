At around 1pm on Tuesday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces launched another provocation in the direction of the eastern border of Armenia, firing on the Armenian positions.

November 16, 2021, 13:49 Azerbaijani military opens fire at Armenian positions at eastern border. Armenia Defense Ministry

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenian military took countermeasures to thwart the adversary’s advance, it added.

“The Ministry of Defense will regularly issue updates on further developments of the situation.”