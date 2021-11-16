Artsakhpress

Military

Azerbaijani military opens fire at Armenian positions at eastern border. Armenia Defense Ministry

At around 1pm on Tuesday, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces launched another provocation in the direction of the eastern border of Armenia, firing on the Armenian positions.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenian military took countermeasures to thwart the adversary’s advance, it added.

“The Ministry of Defense will regularly issue updates on further developments of the situation.”


     

Politics

‘Azerbaijan must acknowledge and respect Armenian sovereignty’ – US Congresswoman

US Congresswoman Katherine Clark urged Azerbaijan to respect Armenia’s sovereignty.

Sergey Lavrov, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to discuss assistance to resolve situation in Artsakh

During talks with Swedish Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde in Moscow on Friday,...

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office has telephone conversation with Jeyhun Bayramov

OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde today had a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs...

Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session underway in Yerevan

The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session kicked off in Yerevan.

Russia PM arrives in Yerevan

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived in Yerevan Thursday on a working visit until Friday.

United States Senator Bob Menendez highlights need to pass NDAA amendment cutting aid to Azerbaijan

United States Senator Bob Menendez, the Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has once...

Armenia’s Security Council Secretary meets with Russian counterpart in Moscow

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met with Secretary of the Security Council...

Economy

Expanded-format session of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicks off in Yerevan

The expanded-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicked off in Yerevan.

Countries involved in Iran’s Persian Gulf-Black Sea transit corridor initiative close to approval of agreement- Embassy

The Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transportation corridor project, initiated by Iran, is gradually...

World oil prices still dropping

World oil prices are still falling Thursday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...

Construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Mamikonyan Street continues

Within the framework of the investment program, the construction works of a multifunctional building...

The preconditions for the development of greenhouses in Artsakh are promising. Responsible

As a result of the war, greenhouses in Artsakh decreased by about 1.5 hectares.

Pasture improvement works underway

Recently, a commission consisting of representatives of the Department of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary...

Eurasian Inter-governmental Council session to be held in Armenia

The session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council will be held in Armenia on November 18-19, e-gov.am...

Society

Russia records another 37,156 coronavirus cases

Russia's coronavirus cases rose by 37,156 to 9,257,068 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday.

We are ready to continue improving and developing the village. Taghavard Community Leader

The houses damaged due to the recent war are being repaired in the Taghavard community of Artsakh’s...

Friday’s lunar eclipse to become longest in five centuries

A partial lunar eclipse lasting almost 3.5 hours that will be observed on Friday, November 19, will become...

799 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

799 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Two Armenian citizens among evacuees from Afghanistan

The Armenian Foreign Ministry says it has preliminary information suggesting that there are two Armenian...

45 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 45 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

Armenia elected member of UNESCO Executive Board

For the first time since its accession to UNESCO in 1992, Armenia has been elected to UNESCO Executive...

Military

MOD: According to current data Armenia has 6 military casualties as result of the recent attack by Azerbaijan

The Armenian Ministry of Defense says that according to its updated information the latest Azerbaijani attack claimed the lives of 6 Armenian troops.

Armenia MOD dismisses reports about not allowing officers with higher rank than major to go up to combat positions

The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying as fake news the newspaper report claiming that during the...

Sporadic shootings from Azerbaijan suppressed by Armenian countermeasures in Tavush

Azerbaijani armed forces opened sporadic fire in some directions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in...

Armenian Defense Ministry releases name of killed soldier, whose body was transported from Baku

On November 18, the Defense Ministry of Armenia released the name of the soldier who was killed during...

2020 war death toll is 3788, another 222 missing-in-action

According to the data updated in October 2021 of the Investigative Committee, the death toll in the 2020...

The enemy has up to 70 killed and wounded servicemen. The situation is relatively stable

As of 10:00 on November 17, the situation in the eastern border zone of the Republic of Armenia, where...

Armenian military reports casualties, two positions lost

As of 4 p.m. the situation in the eastern direction of Armenia’s border remains extremely tense.

Analytical

Analysis: The more things change in Armenia, the more they stay the same

The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

Interview

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Photos

A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
The new playground of the community of Mushkapat
The new playground of the community of Mushkapat
Hadrut
Hadrut's "Dizak" kindergarten received new toys and stationery
Videos

Culture

"The Reborn". Artsakh film director will tell the world about the 44-day Artsakh war with a new film

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Seventeenth-century Armenian paintings return to Windsor Castle after 150 years

The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

Sport

Artsakh athletes return from the European Traditional Karate Championship with a victory

New sports ground opened in Stepanakert

Artsakh sambo wrestler won bronze medal at the World Championship

The Republican Rapid Chess Tournament Kicked off in Stepanakert

Diaspora

Armenia to have commissioners for Diaspora affairs abroad on voluntary basis

Los Angeles City Hall lit up in Armenian flag colors in commemoration of Artsakh war victims

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese met with the members of U.S Western Coast Office of the “Armenian Relief Society”

International

Turkish Nationalist Movement Party gifts Erdogan a map of Turkic World, with a part of Russia 'seized'

Taliban ready to pay new visit to Russia, should invitation be received

State of emergency declared in Canadian province amid major storm

Biden says US supports ‘one China’ policy — White House

