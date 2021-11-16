Artsakhpress

International

Biden says US supports ‘one China’ policy — White House

US President Joe Biden noted that the US supports the "one China" policy during a video conference with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. This position was indicated in a statement made public by the White House on Tuesday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: "On Taiwan, President Biden underscored that the United States remains committed to the ‘one China’ policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances (in relations with Taipei - TASS), and that the United States strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," the statement said.

According to China Central Television, the online meeting of the two leaders began at 08:46 Beijing time (03:46 Moscow time). The first half of the meeting lasted about 1 hour 56 minutes after which the sides took a break. The second half of the meeting began at 11:06 Beijing time (06:06 Moscow time) and lasted about 1 hour 18 minutes. In total, the talks lasted about 3 hours 14 minutes.

This is the first official meeting between the two leaders since the US president assumed office in January 2021. Earlier, they exchanged messages and held telephone conversations. Their most recent telephone conversation was on September 10, 2021.


     

Russia to take further steps to stabilize situation in Nagorno Karabakh - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reassured his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, that Russia will continue to take efforts to stabilize the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, TASS reported citing a Kremlin readout of a telephone conversation between Putin and Macron.

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs express 'deep concern over incidents in the region,including along Armenia-Azerbaijan border'

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, Igor Khovaev of...

Armenia deputy PM Suren Papikyan is appointed defense minister

By a decree of President Armen Sarkissian, the Deputy Prime Minister Suren Papikyan was appointed as...

EU’s Special Representative concerned about increase of tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan

European Union’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar...

Peaceful resolution of Nagorno Karabakh conflict has no alternative. Romanian MP

Vice-President of Romania’s ruling National Liberal Party, vice-chair of the foreign affairs committee...

Lavrov, Shoygu discuss situation in Artsakh with French counterparts

Russia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov and Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu discussed...

CIS meeting: Azerbaijan again falsely claims Karabakh conflict is over, Armenia fires back

Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan had to correct and respond to the Azeri prime minister’s...

The preconditions for the development of greenhouses in Artsakh are promising. Responsible

As a result of the war, greenhouses in Artsakh decreased by about 1.5 hectares.

Pasture improvement works underway

Recently, a commission consisting of representatives of the Department of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary...

Eurasian Inter-governmental Council session to be held in Armenia

The session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council will be held in Armenia on November 18-19, e-gov.am...

By the end of the year, about 300 apartments will be put into operation in the capital. President Harutyunyan paid a working visit

On November 2 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan in Tumanyan street of Stepanakert...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Armenia government to allocate about $28m to Artsakh

According to a decision by the government of Armenia, 13.5 billion drams (approx. US$28 million) will...

A group of servicemen seriously wounded during the war will spend a rehabilitation vacation in Tsakhkadzor

6 servicemen from Artsakh and 10 servicemen from different regions of Armenia, who were seriously wounded during the 44-day Artsakh war, will spend a rehabilitation vacation in Tsakhkadzor on November 18-21.

Qolatak Secondary School received new property and equipment

On November 15, through the mediation of Azatouhi Simonyan, Advisor to the President of the Republic...

Aurora and UN Armenia to organize Christmas Charity Market

The winter season is fast approaching, and the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and UN Armenia are glad...

Sarushen aid station being renovated. The daily life and problems are presented by the head of the community

The aid station of Sarushen community of Artsakh’s Askeran region is being renovated. The head of...

The hotline of the Artsakh President’s Office received 216 calls over last week

On November 8 to 12, the hotline staff of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President received 216 calls,...

Shushi Technological University replenished with necessary equipment

With the funding support of the Armenian Educational Institution, Shushi Technological University classrooms...

President Arayik Harutyunyan visited Sznek and Mkhitarashen communities of Askeran region

On November 14 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited Sznek and Mkhitarashen communities...

CSTO to hold special forces exercises in Tajikistan

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will hold the Cobalt-2021 special forces military exercises in Tajikistan November 17-19, Interfax reported, citing the Central Military District.

Azerbaijani military pulls back after invading into Armenia

The Security Council of Armenia issued a statement today, informing that on November 14, at around 13:00,...

Armenian Defense Minister, Indian Ambassador discuss bilateral cooperation

Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan received today Ambassador of India to Armenia Kishan Dan Dewal...

Defense ministry denies reports claiming 60 Armenian servicemen have been besieged in area of Lake Sev

The statement of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that 60 Armenian servicemen had been besieged...

Defense Ministry denies report on fistfight between Armenian and Azeri troops in Syunik

The reports in Azeri telegram accounts claiming that there’s been a “brawl” between Armenian and...

Armenian military participates in CSTO Indestructible Brotherhood exercises

Armenian troops joined the militaries of Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan for the...

President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on 2022 winter draft and demobilization

On 5 November President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on 2022 winter...

Analysis: The more things change in Armenia, the more they stay the same

The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
The new playground of the community of Mushkapat
The new playground of the community of Mushkapat
Hadrut
Hadrut's "Dizak" kindergarten received new toys and stationery
Olympic Games vice champion of wrestling Arsen Julfalakyan is in Artsakh on sports initiative
Olympic Games vice champion of wrestling Arsen Julfalakyan is in Artsakh on sports initiative
"The Reborn". Artsakh film director will tell the world about the 44-day Artsakh war with a new film

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Seventeenth-century Armenian paintings return to Windsor Castle after 150 years

The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

Artsakh athletes return from the European Traditional Karate Championship with a victory

New sports ground opened in Stepanakert

Artsakh sambo wrestler won bronze medal at the World Championship

The Republican Rapid Chess Tournament Kicked off in Stepanakert

Armenia to have commissioners for Diaspora affairs abroad on voluntary basis

Los Angeles City Hall lit up in Armenian flag colors in commemoration of Artsakh war victims

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese met with the members of U.S Western Coast Office of the “Armenian Relief Society”

Biden says US supports ‘one China’ policy — White House

Blinken: Russia’s alleged anti-satellite missile test imperils space exploration

Xi Jinping, Biden discuss strategic issues of China-US relations

Pentagon continues to express concern over India's decision to buy Russian S-400s

