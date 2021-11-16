US President Joe Biden noted that the US supports the "one China" policy during a video conference with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. This position was indicated in a statement made public by the White House on Tuesday, Tass informs.

November 16, 2021, 12:42 Biden says US supports ‘one China’ policy — White House

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: "On Taiwan, President Biden underscored that the United States remains committed to the ‘one China’ policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances (in relations with Taipei - TASS), and that the United States strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," the statement said.