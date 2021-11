The United States continues to be concerned about New Delhi's decision to buy S-400 surface-to-air missile systems from Russia and has made that clear to its Indian counterparts, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said during a press briefing on Monday, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: “I think we've been very clear with our Indian partners about our concern over this system. I don't have any updates to say,” Kirby said.

“When the [US] Secretary [of Defense Lloyd Austin] visited the New Delhi again, we talked about this then. I mean, these—we certainly have concerns over that system, but I don't have any updates for you,” the Pentagon spokesperson added.