Russia to take further steps to stabilize situation in Nagorno Karabakh - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reassured his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, that Russia will continue to take efforts to stabilize the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, TASS reported citing a Kremlin readout of a telephone conversation between Putin and Macron.

November 16, 2021, 09:44

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: "The presidents discussed the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement process. Vladimir Putin noted that Russia will continue to take steps to promote stabilization of the situation and the implementation of the trilateral agreements reached with Russia’s mediation," it said.