The Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will meet with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in Tehran on Monday, the Mehr News Agency said, citing some reports.

November 15, 2021, 17:40 Turkish, Iranian FMs reportedly to meet in Tehran on Monday

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to Fars News Agency correspondent, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will travel to Tehran on Monday and meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

This is Çavuşoğlu's first visit to Tehran after Amir-Abdollahian was appointed as Iran's foreign minister.

Lebanese media had previously reported that the Turkish foreign minister would travel to Beirut next week after visiting Tehran.