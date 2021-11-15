A group of servicemen seriously wounded during the war will spend a rehabilitation vacation in Tsakhkadzor

6 servicemen from Artsakh and 10 servicemen from different regions of Armenia, who were seriously wounded during the 44-day Artsakh war, will spend a rehabilitation vacation in Tsakhkadzor on November 18-21.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: The author of the initiative Vache Vardanyan said: "During the war, our brothers had quite cruel days. The aim of the initiative is to further strengthen the fraternal ties between the soldiers. My friends supported me in the implementation of the program, and the necessary money has been collected," said Vardanyan.