On November 15, through the mediation of Azatouhi Simonyan, Advisor to the President of the Republic of Artsakh on Diaspora Affairs, the “Gevorgyants” Charitable Foundation transferred the new property and equipment to the secondary school of the Qolatak community of Artsakh’s Martakert region.

November 15, 2021, 16:01 Qolatak Secondary School received new property and equipment

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: Azatouhi Simonyan, Advisor to the President of the Republic of Artsakh on Diaspora Affairs, told "Artsakhpress".

The “Gevorgyants” Charity Foundation, operating in the USA, has fully furnished the secondary schools of the communities of Maghavuz and Qolatak of Artsakh’s Martakert region, by donating new property and equipment. Last week, the foundation donated property and equipment to the kindergarten of the community of Haterk. All this can be considered as a result of my last visit to the United States," said A. Simonyan.

According to Vahram Aghasyan, the principal of Qolatak Secondary School, the provision of new property and equipment to the school by the Gevorgyants Charitable Foundation proves once again that Artsakh and the people of Artsakh are not alone.

"50 student desks and 100 chairs, 10 teaching desks and 7 chairs, 12 blackboards, 3 computers, 2 printers, 1 projector, 12 hangers were donated to the school. On behalf of teachers and students, we thank you for enriching the school's curriculum, ” she said.