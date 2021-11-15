The winter season is fast approaching, and the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and UN Armenia are glad to announce that they will host a Christmas Market to benefit those in need.

November 15, 2021, 15:23 Aurora and UN Armenia to organize Christmas Charity Market

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: The event, held in partnership with the Tovmasyan Charity Foundation, will raise funds for Aurora’s programs and the UN projects in Armenia, as well as contribute to the appreciation of charity and promote giving back. All the proceeds will go to support the projects across the globe that help people suffering as a result of wars, atrocity crimes or other major human rights violations, IDeA Foundation said in a statement.

“The holiday season is a wonderful time of joy and celebration with our friends and family, but I think it’s also a great opportunity to consider giving back to those who have not been so lucky. As you know, Aurora is based on the universal concept of gratitude that everybody can relate to. By expressing this gratitude in action, Aurora showcases an inspirational transition from surviving to thriving and giving back. Attending our Christmas Charity Market gives everyone a chance to do just that – while also having a genuinely good time,” said Nicola Stanisch, Executive Director of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative.

The event will be held on Sunday, December 12, 2021, from 10am till 8pm in the Dvin Music Hall (40 Paronyan Street, Yerevan, Armenia). With its jolly atmosphere and a wide range of merchandise, including books, toys, souvenirs, postcards, handmade crafts, jewelry, etc., as well as festive snacks and drinks, the Christmas Market will be a really special experience for the whole family. Admission to the event is free for all, and the gathering will be organized in strict compliance with local COVID-19 restrictions, including respiratory hygiene and social distancing.

“Winter holiday markets are a cherished tradition across many countries and cultures, and they are also a great way to raise funds for those most in need. We are delighted to be organizing this event with the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative as there are still so many communities across the globe and in Armenia that are at risk of being left behind. It is our collective responsibility to continue caring and supporting as long need remains and help build a path towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals for all. I hope that this joint initiative will also become a tradition, and we will be able to support even more people together,” said Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator in Armenia.