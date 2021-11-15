The preconditions for the development of greenhouses in Artsakh are promising. Responsible

As a result of the war, greenhouses in Artsakh decreased by about 1.5 hectares.

November 15, 2021, 15:10 The preconditions for the development of greenhouses in Artsakh are promising.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: Aram Badalyan, Head of Plant Breeding and Plant Protection Department of the Ministry of Economy and Agriculture of the Republic of Artsakh, told "Artsakhpress" that at the moment Artsakh has about 5 hectares of greenhouses, newly established after the war, where the population is mainly engaged in vegetable cultivation.

"As a result of the Artsakh wars, the people of Artsakh have suffered many losses. Both wounded Artsakh and its people are trying to recover, continue to work, live and create in their homeland as much as possible. Artsakh was and still is an agricultural country, but the losses suffered by the wars almost has deprived us of the opportunity to carry out agricultural work in the future, as we lost most of the agricultural lands, including existing gardens, greenhouses, as well as a large number of agricultural machinery.

Today, the greenhouse economy plays an important role in the development of Artsakh's agriculture. The preconditions for the development of this sphere in Artsakh are quite promising. Greenhouses are considered to be one of the branches of agricultural development, as artificial conditions are created for the production of vegetables in order to get a harvest in the months of the year when it is not possible in the open field. A number of programs are being implemented. The population, mainly in the neighborhoods, is starting to develop the greenhouse economy with great vigor," said Aram Badalyan.

The ministry implements programs for the development of greenhouses within the framework of the "Complex Horticulture Development Program".