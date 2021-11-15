On November 8 to 12, the hotline staff of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President received 216 calls, the Presidential Office stated.

November 15, 2021, 14:38 The hotline of the Artsakh President’s Office received 216 calls over last week

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: The population mainly applied for the fulfillment of loan obligations, the provision of new loans, the solution of housing problems of forcibly displaced persons.



In order to answer the missed calls the hotline staff made 29 calls back for awareness, consultation, problem identification and other purposes.



It is possible to call the hotline from Artsakh at 119, and from the Republic of Armenia and abroad at +374-47-119-119. The working mode is Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 18:00.