By a decree of President Armen Sarkissian, the Deputy Prime Minister Suren Papikyan was appointed as the new Minister of Defense on November 15, replacing Arshak Karapetyan.

November 15, 2021

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: A replacement for Papikyan as Deputy PM is yet to be named.