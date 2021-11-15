President Arayik Harutyunyan visited Sznek and Mkhitarashen communities of Askeran region

On November 14 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited Sznek and Mkhitarashen communities of Askeran region, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of state followed the process of work carried out within the framework of state-charitable programs, discussed the socio-economic and security issues of the communities with the residents, answered their questions.

The President of the Republic noted that all the issues on the border communities are always in the center of the Government's attention. He assured that all the issues raised will be resolved within a reasonable time.

During the visit the President was accompanied by Armen Ghahramanyan, head of administration of Askeran region.