The aid station of Sarushen community of Artsakh’s Askeran region is being renovated. The head of the community, Karen Gasparyan told "Artsakhpress".

November 15, 2021, 12:10 Sarushen aid station being renovated. The daily life and problems are presented by the head of the community

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The village has 350 inhabitants. After the war, all the residents have returned, moreover, two displaced families from Avetaranots and Hadrut have settled here.

"We have 8 vacant houses, which we will gladly provide to our displaced compatriots," said the head of the community.

He informed that Sarushen has a ceremony hall designed for 220 people. 650 sq/m of intra-community roads are paved. Our interlocutor named the renovation of the community hall and the heating of the school building as priority issues of the village.

"Eleven houses were partially damaged during the war. The new water network under construction, which was to supply water to our community from Aknaghbyur, has remained in areas under enemy control. The village is gasified and provided with electricity,’’ Karen Gasparyan said, noting that during the 44-day war one of the fellow-villagers has fallen.

Referring to the employment of the residents, the head of the community said that people are engaged in cattle breeding, gardening; the greenhouses provided to the villagers by the ICRC are one of the best ways to solve this problem.