With the funding support of the Armenian Educational Institution, Shushi Technological University classrooms have been replenished with necessary equipment, as well as a computer center has been opened.

November 15, 2021, 11:30 Shushi Technological University replenished with necessary equipment

According to the source, with the joint efforts of Shushi Technological University and the Armenian Educational Institution, one more step was taken towards quality and purposeful learning.

Within the framework of the charity program, the library was furnished and the employees received laptops. The rectorate of the university thanks the institution for supporting the university in this difficult situation.

The university students are sure that from now on the educational process will be carried out more effectively in the classrooms replenished with modern opportunities.