EU’s Special Representative concerned about increase of tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan

European Union’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar has expressed his concerns over the increase of tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

November 15, 2021

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Concerned about increase of tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan this week. Important to defuse, address causes, and engage in work towards comprehensive settlement”, Toivo Klaar said on Twitter.