US President Joe Biden’s approval rating has plunged to a fresh low, largely driven by discontent among his own base—as Republicans head into the 2022 midterms with historically high chances, according to a new poll released Sunday, the New York Post reported.

November 15, 2021, 09:56 Poll: Biden approval rating reaches lowest level since inauguration

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: Just 41 percent of Americans approve of the commander-in-chief’s performance, down a whopping 11 points since spring, the Washington Post-ABC News poll found.

His popularity has also tumbled among his own party. Today, 80 percent of Democrats are positive about their party’s leader, compared to 94 percent in June, the poll found. Barely 4 in 10 Democrats strongly approve of Biden today, down from about 7 in 10 who did so in June.

Biden’s nosedive comes amid criticism of his handling of the economy—with US inflation hitting a 30-year high in October. Almost three-quarters of respondents (70 percent) said the economy is in bad shape, including 38 percent who characterize the state of the nation’s economy as “poor.” Biden’s overall approval of his handling of the economy sits at just 39 percent—and half of those surveyed blame the president directly for soaring inflation, according to the poll.

Meanwhile, Republicans hold their largest lead in midterm election vote preferences in ABC News/Washington Post polls dating back 40 years. If voters headed to the polls today, 51 percent of registered voters said they would back the Republican running in their congressional district, while just 41 percent would choose the Democratic candidate.

The poll of 1,001 US residents, including 882 registered voters, was conducted from November 7 through November 10 via landline and cell phones.