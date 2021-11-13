Artsakh National Security Service releases statement on incident near Shushi checkpoint

The National Security Service of Artsakh released a statement on the incident that occurred today near the Shushi checkpoint.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: "On November 13 we have been reported that an unknown man, in response to the provocative actions of the Azerbaijani servicemen on the Stepanakert-Berdzor interstate road, near the checkpoint of Shushi, threw an explosive in the direction of the checkpoint after which the Stepanakert-Shushi-Berdzor interstate road has been closed on both sides.

Artsakh law enforcement agencies together with the Russian peacekeepers carry out respective investigative operations to reveal the circumstances of the incident.

At the moment the Stepanakert-Shushi-Berdzor interstate road is open on both sides. There are no casualties among the citizens of Artsakh as a result of the incident”, the NSS statement says.

We once again urge our citizens not to panic and follow only the official news," the statement reads.