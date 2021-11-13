Artsakhpress

Society

Artsakh National Security Service releases statement on incident near Shushi checkpoint

The National Security Service of Artsakh released a statement on the incident that occurred today near the Shushi checkpoint.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: "On November 13 we have been reported that an unknown man, in response to the provocative actions of the Azerbaijani servicemen on the Stepanakert-Berdzor interstate road, near the checkpoint of Shushi, threw an explosive in the direction of the checkpoint after which the Stepanakert-Shushi-Berdzor interstate road has been closed on both sides.

Artsakh law enforcement agencies together with the Russian peacekeepers carry out respective investigative operations to reveal the circumstances of the incident.

At the moment the Stepanakert-Shushi-Berdzor interstate road is open on both sides. There are no casualties among the citizens of Artsakh as a result of the incident”, the NSS statement says.

We once again urge our citizens not to panic and follow only the official news," the statement reads.


     

Politics

Peaceful resolution of Nagorno Karabakh conflict has no alternative. Romanian MP

Vice-President of Romania’s ruling National Liberal Party, vice-chair of the foreign affairs committee of the Chamber of Deputies Ben Oni Ardelean made a post on social media on the occasion of the 1st anniversary of the 2020 November 9 trilateral statement relating to the ceasefire in Nagorno Karabakh.

Lavrov, Shoygu discuss situation in Artsakh with French counterparts

Russia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov and Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu discussed...

CIS meeting: Azerbaijan again falsely claims Karabakh conflict is over, Armenia fires back

Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan had to correct and respond to the Azeri prime minister’s...

Armenia MFA: Mirzoyan-Bayramov meeting held in Paris with participation of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on Wednesday held a meeting in Paris with the Co-Chairs of...

Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs meet in Paris

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian on Wednesday had separate meetings...

ANC United Kingdom focused on advancing Armenian Genocide bill at both chambers of parliament

The Armenian National Committee (ANC) of the United Kingdom plans to advance the Armenian Genocide recognition...

Armenian, French FMs discuss Nagorno Karabakh conflict

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met on November 10 with French Foreign Minister...

Economy

Eurasian Inter-governmental Council session to be held in Armenia

The session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council will be held in Armenia on November 18-19, e-gov.am reports.

By the end of the year, about 300 apartments will be put into operation in the capital. President Harutyunyan paid a working visit

On November 2 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan in Tumanyan street of Stepanakert...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Armenia government to allocate about $28m to Artsakh

According to a decision by the government of Armenia, 13.5 billion drams (approx. US$28 million) will...

Dollar stable in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 476.94/$1 in...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Monday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Traffic restores on Stepanakert-Shushi-Berdzor interstate road

The Stepanakert-Shuhsi-Berdzor interstate road is currently open on both sides after a shutdown earlier...

Women of Artsakh organize meeting with Russian peacekeeping troops' commander

On 11 November, a group of Artsakh women organized a meeting with commander of the Russian peacekeeping...

Blessing ceremony for peacekeepers held in Dadivank

At the initiative and blessing of the the Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church,...

Stepanakert bid the last farewell to the NKR People's and RA Honored Artist Nairuhi Alaverdyan

On November 12, Stepanakert bid the last farewell to the NKR People's and RA Honored Artist Nairuhi Alaverdyan.

Artsakh State Minister Delivers Lecture at Columbia University in New York

Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan delivered a lecture at the Center for Peace-Building and Human...

We are ready to provide our vacant apartments to our displaced compatriots. Head of Parukh Community

The Parukh community of Artsakh's Askeran region is one of the ancient settlements of Artsakh. The history...

Military

Armenian Defense Minister, Indian Ambassador discuss bilateral cooperation

Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan received today Ambassador of India to Armenia Kishan Dan Dewal and India’s military attaché to Armenia, brigade general Rajesh Pushkar (residence in Moscow, Russia), the defense ministry reports.

All news from section

Defense ministry denies reports claiming 60 Armenian servicemen have been besieged in area of Lake Sev

The statement of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that 60 Armenian servicemen had been besieged...

Defense Ministry denies report on fistfight between Armenian and Azeri troops in Syunik

The reports in Azeri telegram accounts claiming that there’s been a “brawl” between Armenian and...

Armenian military participates in CSTO Indestructible Brotherhood exercises

Armenian troops joined the militaries of Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan for the...

President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on 2022 winter draft and demobilization

On 5 November President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on 2022 winter...

Azerbaijan hands over 11 more remains to Armenian side

On November 2, the bodies of 11 war victims who were considered missing-in-action in the 2020 Artsakh...

Armenia-Russia unified troops formation holds tactical military exercises

The unified formation of the Armenian and Russian troops are holding tactical military exercises in Armenia.

