Russia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov and Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh with their French counterparts Jean-Yves Le Drian and Florence Parly within the framework of the Franco-Russian Cooperation Council for Security Issues in Paris, news.am informs, citing the website of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

November 13, 2021, 09:51 Lavrov, Shoygu discuss situation in Artsakh with French counterparts

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs also reports that the two ministers addressed the joint efforts of France and Russia in their positions as Co-Chairs of the Minsk Group to reach a lasting peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the close cooperation between the E3 group and Russia in support of the swift resumption of negotiations with Iran so that Iran returns to compliance with the JCPOA at the earliest opportunity.