The Stepanakert-Shuhsi-Berdzor interstate road is currently open on both sides after a shutdown earlier today, the police of the Interior Ministry of Artsakh said, adding that the free traffic will be ensured by the Russian peacekeeping troops.

November 13, 2021, 09:51 Traffic restores on Stepanakert-Shushi-Berdzor interstate road

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''The Police of Artsakh will soon provide additional information about the incident that has taken place between the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides”, the statement says.