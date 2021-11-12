Women of Artsakh organize meeting with Russian peacekeeping troops' commander

On 11 November, a group of Artsakh women organized a meeting with commander of the Russian peacekeeping troops, Lieutenant General Genady Anashkin and expressed their concern about the unbridled acts and crimes that Azerbaijan has committed recently and the fact that Azerbaijan has remained unpunished, the organizer of the meeting Armine Avagimyan wrote on her Facebook page.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: “On November 8, a tragic incident took place in the vicinity of Shushi. An Azerbaijani soldier fired gunshots at unarmed employees of a water company while they were repairing a water pipeline, after which 22-year-old resident of Stepanakert Martik Yeremyan died on the spot, and another three employees were injured.

This is already the second incident that ends with the death of a peaceful civilian over the past month, the Armenians of Artsakh are extremely concerned, and there are many questions regarding the actions of the Russian peacekeeping forces to ensure security.

We would like to inform that yesterday a group of Armenian women of Artsakh and I organized a meeting with Commander of the Russian peacekeeping troops, Lieutenant General Genady Anashkin to express our concerns about the unbridled acts and crimes that Azerbaijan has committed recently and the fact that Azerbaijan has remained unpunished. We spoke out about the need to revisit the existing security mechanisms, a number of other urgent and vital issues, and we transmitted a letter to him.”