At the initiative and blessing of the the Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan,, a ceremony of blessing the peacekeepers was held in Dadivank.

November 12, 2021, 15:59 Blessing ceremony for peacekeepers held in Dadivank

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: It has been a year since Dadivank, with the protection of the Russian peacekeepers and the prayerful presence of the Armenian clergy, has continued to live as a sacred sanctuary for all Armenians.

One year ago, on November 10, thanks to the direct efforts of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, Patriarch of Moscow and all Russia Kirill and thanks to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Dadivank monastery remains Armenian. Over the past year, in spite of the obstacles and restrictions regularly accompanied by the Azerbaijani side, with the protection of the Russian peacekeepers in Dadivank, our clergy continue to pray, live a monastic life, and keep pure the Armenian image of Dadivank .

The words of greetings and appreciation of the Holy Father were read, in which it is particularly mentioned. "In 2020, after the Artsakh war, the presence of Russian peacekeepers became the most important factor of trust, which helped the people of Artsakh return to their homes with their families. Now is the shift change time of peacekeeping forces in Artsakh, when the peacekeepers will return to their native land.

On this occasion, we bring you our blessing and gratitude for your service in Artsakh over the past six months. We pray that the Lord God will strengthen you for your next God-pleasing missions."

After that, the Russian military were presented with souvenirs and Bibles, kindly provided by Karen Vardanyan. After the blessing ceremony, the monks and Russian peacekeepers exchanged heartfelt wishes and warm words at the festive table prepared by the clergy of Dadivank.