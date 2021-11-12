On November 12, Stepanakert bid the last farewell to the NKR People's and RA Honored Artist Nairuhi Alaverdyan.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: As ''Artsakhpress ” reports the farewell ceremony was attended by the People's Artist's art fans, relatives, representatives of the cultural sphere, state officials and citizens.

According to the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh Lusine Gharakhanyan, Nairuhi Alaverdyan has a significant contribution to the development of our culture and music.

"She was an artist who conveyed national cultural values. 'The singer, who promoted the friendship of nations with her art in the 1970s and 1980s, has been singing national liberation songs since the late 1980s. His interpretation and struggle of the Artsakh movement was the Armenian song, which soon was moved to basements and then to military units. The singer overcame small and big difficulties, mental and physical losses with exceptional willpower,'' Lusine Gharakhanyan said. According to Armen Hovsepyan, Director of the Charles Aznavour Cultural Center, the image of the Soviet-era Armenian Nairuhi, who regained her second vitality after the war, will not be forgotten. "I remember Nairuhi Alaverdyan since my childehood. She was the artistic director of our cultural center, I have worked with her for at least 10 years. At the age of 80, the singer kept her inner and outer charm. She was a good actress, a person with a deep soul and a strong will. She was a unique page in our cultural history,'' he said.

Tsovinar Baghdasaryan, a poet and the founder of the "Women of Artsakh" non-governmental organization said:"People's love for her will last forever.

He was a member of our organization, and we were proud of her. There is so much to say about her,'' she said.