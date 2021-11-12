Artsakhpress

Society

Stepanakert bid the last farewell to the NKR People's and RA Honored Artist Nairuhi Alaverdyan

On November 12, Stepanakert bid the last farewell to the NKR People's and RA Honored Artist Nairuhi Alaverdyan.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: As ''Artsakhpress ” reports the farewell ceremony was attended by the People's Artist's art fans, relatives, representatives of the cultural sphere, state officials and citizens.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէAccording to the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh Lusine Gharakhanyan, Nairuhi Alaverdyan has a significant contribution to the development of our culture and music.

"She was an artist who conveyed national cultural values. 'The singer, who promoted the friendship of nations with her art in the 1970s and 1980s, has been singing national liberation songs since the late 1980s. His interpretation and struggle of the Artsakh movement was the Armenian song, which soon was moved to basements and then to military units. The singer overcame small and big difficulties, mental and physical losses with exceptional willpower,'' Lusine Gharakhanyan said.Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէԲնութագրությունը հասանալի չէAccording to Armen Hovsepyan, Director of the Charles Aznavour Cultural Center, the image of the Soviet-era Armenian Nairuhi, who regained her second vitality after the war, will not be forgotten. "I remember Nairuhi Alaverdyan since my childehood.  She was the artistic director of our cultural center, I have worked with her for at least 10 years. At the age of 80, the singer kept her inner and outer charm. She was a good actress, a person with a deep soul and a strong will. She was a unique page in our cultural history,'' he said.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէTsovinar Baghdasaryan, a poet and the founder of the "Women of Artsakh" non-governmental organization said:"People's love for her will last forever.

He was a member of our organization, and we were proud of her. There is so much to say about her,'' she said.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ


     

CIS meeting: Azerbaijan again falsely claims Karabakh conflict is over, Armenia fires back

Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan had to correct and respond to the Azeri prime minister’s remarks who falsely claimed during his speech to CIS counterparts that the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is in the past.

Armenia MFA: Mirzoyan-Bayramov meeting held in Paris with participation of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on Wednesday held a meeting in Paris with the Co-Chairs of...

Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs meet in Paris

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian on Wednesday had separate meetings...

ANC United Kingdom focused on advancing Armenian Genocide bill at both chambers of parliament

The Armenian National Committee (ANC) of the United Kingdom plans to advance the Armenian Genocide recognition...

Armenian, French FMs discuss Nagorno Karabakh conflict

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met on November 10 with French Foreign Minister...

Artsakh FM: Azerbaijan, Turkey are taking action to provoke Russia military

The Artsakh civilian’s murder, which was committed near Shushi city by an Azerbaijani soldier, is terrorism....

Artsakh-Armenians’ right to live safely and worthily in Homeland is possible only in case of the international recognition of the Artsakh Republic. Artsakh parliamentary factions

The factions of the Parliament of Artsakh have issued a statement on the 1st anniversary of the signing...

Eurasian Inter-governmental Council session to be held in Armenia

The session of the Eurasian Inter-governmental Council will be held in Armenia on November 18-19, e-gov.am reports.

By the end of the year, about 300 apartments will be put into operation in the capital. President Harutyunyan paid a working visit

On November 2 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan in Tumanyan street of Stepanakert...

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Monday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise Friday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Armenia government to allocate about $28m to Artsakh

According to a decision by the government of Armenia, 13.5 billion drams (approx. US$28 million) will...

Dollar stable in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 476.94/$1 in...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Monday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Women of Artsakh organize meeting with Russian peacekeeping troops' commander

On 11 November, a group of Artsakh women organized a meeting with commander of the Russian peacekeeping troops, Lieutenant General Genady Anashkin and expressed their concern about the unbridled acts and crimes that Azerbaijan has committed recently and the fact that Azerbaijan has remained unpunished, the organizer of the meeting Armine Avagimyan wrote on her Facebook page.

Blessing ceremony for peacekeepers held in Dadivank

At the initiative and blessing of the the Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church,...

Artsakh State Minister Delivers Lecture at Columbia University in New York

Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan delivered a lecture at the Center for Peace-Building and Human...

We are ready to provide our vacant apartments to our displaced compatriots. Head of Parukh Community

The Parukh community of Artsakh's Askeran region is one of the ancient settlements of Artsakh. The history...

80 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 80 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

COVID-19: Sweden removes entry ban for vaccinated citizens of Armenia

Fully vaccinated citizens of Armenia will soon be able to travel to Sweden without being subject to the...

Armenian Defense Minister, Indian Ambassador discuss bilateral cooperation

Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan received today Ambassador of India to Armenia Kishan Dan Dewal and India’s military attaché to Armenia, brigade general Rajesh Pushkar (residence in Moscow, Russia), the defense ministry reports.

Defense ministry denies reports claiming 60 Armenian servicemen have been besieged in area of Lake Sev

The statement of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that 60 Armenian servicemen had been besieged...

Defense Ministry denies report on fistfight between Armenian and Azeri troops in Syunik

The reports in Azeri telegram accounts claiming that there’s been a “brawl” between Armenian and...

Armenian military participates in CSTO Indestructible Brotherhood exercises

Armenian troops joined the militaries of Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan for the...

President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on 2022 winter draft and demobilization

On 5 November President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on 2022 winter...

Azerbaijan hands over 11 more remains to Armenian side

On November 2, the bodies of 11 war victims who were considered missing-in-action in the 2020 Artsakh...

Armenia-Russia unified troops formation holds tactical military exercises

The unified formation of the Armenian and Russian troops are holding tactical military exercises in Armenia.

Analysis: The more things change in Armenia, the more they stay the same

The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

"The Reborn". Artsakh film director will tell the world about the 44-day Artsakh war with a new film

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Seventeenth-century Armenian paintings return to Windsor Castle after 150 years

The screening of the film "Solomon's Songs" took place in Stepanakert

Artsakh athletes return from the European Traditional Karate Championship with a victory

New sports ground opened in Stepanakert

Artsakh sambo wrestler won bronze medal at the World Championship

The Republican Rapid Chess Tournament Kicked off in Stepanakert

Armenia to have commissioners for Diaspora affairs abroad on voluntary basis

Los Angeles City Hall lit up in Armenian flag colors in commemoration of Artsakh war victims

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese met with the members of U.S Western Coast Office of the “Armenian Relief Society”

Russia records another 40,123 coronavirus cases

Russian troops to receive latest radiation reconnaissance robots in coming years

Zelensky says Saakashvili's rights should be fully guaranteed

Russia expects serious conversation on Ukraine at 2+2 meeting with France — Lavrov

