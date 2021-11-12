Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili to consider allowing Ukrainian doctors to visit Mikheil Saakashvili, the former president of Georgia and chairman of the executive committee of Ukraine's National Reform Council.

November 12, 2021, 14:39 Zelensky says Saakashvili's rights should be fully guaranteed

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: Zelensky made the request in a phone call with Garibashvili, Ukrinform news agency reported.

The president raised the issue of ensuring Saakashvili's rights and stressed that they should be fully guaranteed in accordance with international law. Zelensky said that using force against a Ukrainian citizen is unacceptable.

He also stressed that Saakashvili's mother and relatives should be allowed to see him. "Ukraine always protects the legal rights and interests of its citizens," Zelensky said.

To remind, Saakashvili was detained in Georgia on October 1, where a number of criminal cases have been opened against him.