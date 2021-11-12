Artsakh State Minister Delivers Lecture at Columbia University in New York

Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan delivered a lecture at the Center for Peace-Building and Human Rights at Columbia University in New York.

STEPANAKERT, NOVEMBER 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artak Beglaryan presented the main types and some examples of the crimes committed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh during the 2020 war, emphasizing that a number of violations of the rights of the people of Artsakh are ongoing. Also, the state minister noted the importance of Artsakh's international involvement in the settlement of the Karabakh conflict and the protection of the rights of the people of Artsakh.

David Phillips, Director of the Center for Peace-Building and Human Rights, in his remarks stressed the need to pay due international attention to the Azerbaijani crimes committed and being committed against the people of Artsakh, and presenting the fact-finding launched by the Center.

He stressed the importance of the Karabakh conflict’s fair and speedy settlement as a cornerstone of lasting peace in the region.